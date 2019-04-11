Op-Ed: Holistic health services builds strong communities

Op-Ed: Holistic health services builds strong communities A recent report released by Mental Health America ranked Oregon among the … addiction and mental health care, particularly opioid addiction services. … The infusion of federal funding has been transformative for Wallowa Valley …

See all stories on this topic

Maker of anti-opioid addiction drug Suboxone charged with fraud Heroin, which has experienced a surge in production in places such as Afghanistan and parts of Central America, has a relatively inexpensive street …

See all stories on this topic

Parents’ Desperate Fight Vs. Teen Screen Addiction As a teen, her love of Veggie Tales and Curious George gave way to more …. medical diagnosis of “technology addiction” or even “screen addiction.” Still …. The American Psychiatric Association has invited proposals for changes to …

See all stories on this topic

Anti-opioid addiction drug maker charged with fraud RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Shares in a British company that makes an opioid addiction-withdrawal drug lost about 70% of their value Wednesday after …

See all stories on this topic