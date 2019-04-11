Op-Ed: Holistic health services builds strong communities

A recent report released by Mental Health America ranked Oregon among the … addiction and mental health care, particularly opioid addiction services. … The infusion of federal funding has been transformative for Wallowa Valley …
See all stories on this topic
Heroin, which has experienced a surge in production in places such as Afghanistan and parts of Central America, has a relatively inexpensive street …
See all stories on this topic
As a teen, her love of Veggie Tales and Curious George gave way to more …. medical diagnosis of “technology addiction” or even “screen addiction.” Still …. The American Psychiatric Association has invited proposals for changes to …
See all stories on this topic
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Shares in a British company that makes an opioid addiction-withdrawal drug lost about 70% of their value Wednesday after …
See all stories on this topic
… legislation’s passage as part of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network … “This is the year to raise the age of tobacco products to 21,” Senate … of Connecticut children who will suffer from a deadly, lifelong addiction to …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment