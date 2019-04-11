Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Growth Uphold by Rising Focus to Combat Drug …

Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Growth Uphold by Rising Focus to Combat Drug … The study finds that efficacy of oral fluid for drug testing is being widely … As per the report, Europe and North America represent are likely to brim with …

See all stories on this topic

DEC records reduced drugs cases in early 2019 “The Drug Enforcement Commission in the first quarter of 2019 recorded … North America, South Africa, Namibia and Angola by identified cartels.”.

See all stories on this topic

SuperCom Subsidiary LCA Wins New Project in North California Valued at up to $6.0 Million … related to substance abuse, pro-social thinking and ultimately changing behavior,” commented Ordan Trabelsi, President of SuperCom Americas.

See all stories on this topic

Substance Abuse Treatment Market Analysis by Top Key Players Alkermes, Allergan, GSK, Pfizer … Substance abuse has become a major cause of concern. … focuses on the Substance Abuse Treatment in global market, especially in North America, …

See all stories on this topic