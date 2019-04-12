Opioid addiction treatments exist, but too few people are able to prescribe them

Opioid addiction treatments exist, but too few people are able to prescribe them At least six states with high opioid abuse rates also have strong work … “An important part of addressing the opioid crisis is helping people access … of practice recommended by the American Association of Physician Assistants, …

See all stories on this topic

Ohio governor signs fetal heartbeat law, setting stage for legal challenges “The function of government is to protect the most vulnerable among us, those who … illness or have an addiction,” DeWine said at a mid-afternoon signing ceremony at the … The Ohio House April 10 voted 56-40 in favor of the bill.

See all stories on this topic

For the children A study commissioned by Prevent Child Abuse America shows that only 27 percent of Americans report that they are engaged in prevention. However …

See all stories on this topic

Global Behavioral Therapy Market Report 2019 – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders … Get Sample PDF of Behavioral Therapy Market Report at … Services,Acadia Healthcare,Springstone,American Addiction Centers,ChanceLight,Haven … Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and …

See all stories on this topic