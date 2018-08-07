 Skip to content

Opioid Overdose Prevention Toolkit (Spanish)

August 7, 2018
Equipa a los proveedores de atención médica, las comunidades y los gobiernos locales con materiales para desarrollar prácticas y políticas para ayudar a prevenir las sobredosis y las muertes relacionadas con los opioides. Aborda diferentes asuntos de interés para los proveedores de atención médica, personal de primeros auxilios, los proveedores de tratamientos y los que están recuperándos
