Shopping addiction should be recognised as mental illness, say experts

Shopping addiction should be recognised as mental illness, say experts While many of us flippantly admit to being shopaholics, a number of experts are actually calling for shopping addiction, otherwise known as …

See all stories on this topic

Kelli Davis Tells MASTERS Audio Club Why Anything Is Possible When You Believe in Miracles … Kelli Davis Head of Celebrity Relations Children’s Miracle Network … Kelli lived with anxiety, depression, body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), addiction, … and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across North America and treats 10 …

See all stories on this topic

Jails, prisons slowly loosen resistance to addiction meds – Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather … GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) – American correctional institutions are slowly loosening resistance to giving inmates medication for their opioid addiction.

See all stories on this topic

Texas Health Resources Facility in Mansfield Wins Design-Build Institute of America Award It was the only North Texas project honored. … It’s a place where people come voluntarily to address their addiction issues, with client stays typically …

See all stories on this topic