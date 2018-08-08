WATCH: Opioids after wisdom teeth removal might set young people up for addiction

Young people who take opioids after surgery may develop an addiction to them. (Source: ABC News: Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic
Researchers found young people between the ages of 13 and 30 are nearly three times more likely to continue filling opioid prescriptions after wisdom teeth surgery. (Source: ABC News: Health)
See all stories on this topic
More than a week after she was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose, singer Demi Lovato has been released from Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is speaking out about the enduring struggle of addiction and relapse — an often dangerous cycle that can end in tragedy for many people who struggle with substance use.
“I have always been transparent about my journey wi
See all stories on this topic
The FDA will now look at whether potential treatments for drug addiction can reduce overdose rates, or the transmission of infectious diseases, instead of only focusing on whether it cuts opioid use. Author Beth Macy joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her new book, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” which tracks the opioid epidemic from its early days in rur
See all stories on this topic
We know exactly what works to prevent drug-related deaths – and yet the numbers are still risingI was a drug worker in a London prison when I met Stuart, a guitar-playing Scot with a kind smile and a firm conviction that his life was over. When I met him he was dependent on heroin. His family had disowned him and he was in prison. He was scared, exhausted, and desperate. Over the next few months
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment