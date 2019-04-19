Opioids, a nation in crisis, part 2: A growing need for recovery options

Opioids, a nation in crisis, part 2: A growing need for recovery options Then the room, white and sterile-looking, comes alive with stories of struggle … And for those in the throes of addiction, emergency services have begun to … As data continues to show a worsening crisis, groups like the American …

See all stories on this topic

US awards $350M in research funds to fight opioid epidemic Government officials across the U.S. have been fighting a multi-decade epidemic of opioid addiction, which includes not only prescription painkillers, …

See all stories on this topic

10 Years of Chronicle: A decade of memorable stories Also, from “Chronicle: State of Addiction, how the Upstate has become a …. to a western North Carolina man who was part of the 96 American team.

See all stories on this topic

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Surprising Growth by 2019| Key Players: Acadia Healthcar … North America (U.S. & Canada) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth … Mood Disorders, Substance Abuse Disorders, Personality Disorders …

See all stories on this topic