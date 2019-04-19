 Skip to content

Overdose deaths should have been a public scandal before Middle America became a victim

Published by chris24 on April 19, 2019
Overdose deaths should have been a public scandal before Middle America became a victim

Now, for the first time in U.S. history, American life expectancy has fallen two … It is the tragedy of addiction and, in some cases, stupidity in the self-indulgent … That is more than the number of Americans killed during the entire war in …
See all stories on this topic

DISTURBED Raising Addiction + Mental Health Awareness with Powerful Video for “A Reason To …

2-TIME GRAMMY NOMINEES DISTURBED RAISING ADDICTION + … Prior to the upcoming North American tour, Disturbed will head overseas for an …
See all stories on this topic

Disturbed Releases Emotional Video for ‘A Reason to Fight’

Being taken by addiction and depression is no one’s fault. It’s not … Disturbed recently closed out the latest U.S. leg of their tour behind “Evolution.
See all stories on this topic

Community News For The Hebron Edition

Occom, from the Mohegan Tribe, was the first Native American to be taught by … and friends who are helping a child or teen coping with addiction.
See all stories on this topic

There’s a Gold-Standard Treatment for Opioid Addiction, One of America’s Top Killers. What Keeps …

We are sitting, just the two of us, in a group therapy room at C.O.R.E. (Comprehensive Opiate Recovery Experience) Medical Clinic in midtown …
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply