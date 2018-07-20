Padula: Natural cannabis caught up in dangers of synthetics

Padula: Natural cannabis caught up in dangers of synthetics Synthetic marijuana is a very misleading use of language. It refers to a class of substances more accurately called cannabinoid receptor agonists or …

‘Opioids and Legal Enforcement — A Primer’ – HarrisMartin’s Drugs & Medical Devices The opioid crisis in America is now well known, affecting a staggering number of people directly or indirectly and occupying a regular place in media …

Where Are Opioid Painkillers Prescribed the Most? High rates of opioid prescribing were also identified in districts located in … The U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse has more about prescription …

