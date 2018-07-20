Vulnerable addicts are paid to get experimental procedure, investigation finds

A CBS News investigation found that some vulnerable addicts are being paid to get a Naltrexone implant, which is not approved by the FDA and is intended to block the effects of opioids. Some doctors can make up to $30,000 for each surgery.

Identification and tracking of Addictovigilance signals in general practice: which interactions between the general practitioners and the French Addictovigilance Network? – Gentile G, Jego M, Spadari M, Griffiths K, Jouanjus E, Micallef J. Addictovigilance is a health vigilance dedicated to the survey of medicinal or illicit psychoactive substance use disorders (SUDs). France is the only European country to have a vigilance system specifically dedicated to substances with an abuse/addiction … (Source: SafetyLit)

Exercise addiction is associated with emotional distress in injured and non-injured regular exercisers – Lichtenstein MB, Nielsen RO, Gudex C, Hinze CJ, J ørgensen U. INTRODUCTION: Exercise addiction is characterized by the use of physical activity to cope with emotions and mood, while sports injuries can lead to psychological distress such as depression and anxiety. The aim of the present study was to investigate the a… (Source: SafetyLit)

