Scientists develop nicotine gum for 'betel quid' addiction

Scientists develop nicotine gum for ‘betel quid’ addiction Researchers are developing a way for users to kick an addiction to betel quid — a cheap stimulant that can lead to oral disease and cancer. (Source: Health News – UPI.com)MedWorm Message: If you are looking to buy something in the January Sales please visit TheJanuarySales.com for a directory of all the best sales in the UK. Any income gained via affiliate links keeps MedWorm running.

See all stories on this topic

UBC researchers explore use of nanotechnology to predict risk of opioid addiction The microbiomes that live in and on bodies reveal all sorts of health issues including whether a person is at a higher risk of becoming addicted to opioid painkillers, new research from the University of British Columbia shows. (Source: CBC | Health)

See all stories on this topic

CBS News investigation finds recruiters pay struggling addicts to get high-priced surgery The non-FDA approved Naltrexone implant makes it impossible for drug users to feel the effects of opioids (Source: Health News: CBSNews.com)

See all stories on this topic

Medical News Today: Can you withdraw from opiate addiction at home? There are many symptoms of opiate withdrawal, including shaking, chills, nausea, and diarrhea in some cases. These uncomfortable symptoms can often be relieved through home treatments until the body is entirely free of opiates. Learn more about the potential home remedies for opiate withdrawal symptoms here. (Source: Health News from Medical News Today)

See all stories on this topic