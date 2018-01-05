Prosecutor says Operation Helping Hand helped disrupt the cycle of addiction for some

Prosecutor says Operation Helping Hand helped disrupt the cycle of addiction for some For Albanese, a seven-year addict, the arrest was the kick in the teeth he needed. That day, he agreed to go into detox. Nine months later, he’s still clean. “It was a blessing in disguise,” he said of his arrest. “I guess it was meant to be.” Stories like Albanese’s are painfully rare in America, where the opioid …

See all stories on this topic

addiction: How to Quit Everything in 2018 So far I’ve quit weed, booze, blow, cigarettes, dairy, red meat, porn—and I’m not done yet.»

See all stories on this topic

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market 2021: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth … The Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Report research report discloses the product Specification, Product cost structure, Manufacturing process, etc. while the production gets separated by the Applications, Technology and regions. It also covers the Marketing channels, upstream raw materials, …

See all stories on this topic

Opioid Addiction Treatments That May Surface in 2018 There are now more opioid addiction-related deaths in the United States than there are breast cancer deaths. … A team led by researchers at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine examined how the kappa opioid receptor (KOR), a protein on the cell surface, is activated. With that …

See all stories on this topic