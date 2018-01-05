 Skip to content

Prosecutor says Operation Helping Hand helped disrupt the cycle of addiction for some

Published by chris24 on January 5, 2018
Prosecutor says Operation Helping Hand helped disrupt the cycle of addiction for some

For Albanese, a seven-year addict, the arrest was the kick in the teeth he needed. That day, he agreed to go into detox. Nine months later, he’s still clean. “It was a blessing in disguise,” he said of his arrest. “I guess it was meant to be.” Stories like Albanese’s are painfully rare in America, where the opioid …
See all stories on this topic

addiction: How to Quit Everything in 2018

So far I’ve quit weed, booze, blow, cigarettes, dairy, red meat, porn—and I’m not done yet.»
See all stories on this topic

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market 2021: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth …

The Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Report research report discloses the product Specification, Product cost structure, Manufacturing process, etc. while the production gets separated by the Applications, Technology and regions. It also covers the Marketing channels, upstream raw materials, …
See all stories on this topic

Opioid Addiction Treatments That May Surface in 2018

There are now more opioid addiction-related deaths in the United States than there are breast cancer deaths. … A team led by researchers at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine examined how the kappa opioid receptor (KOR), a protein on the cell surface, is activated. With that …
See all stories on this topic

Scientists create a ‘better opioid’ that relieves pain without being addictive – a breakthrough that …

Scientists have discovered the first step to creating a ‘better opioid’ that relieves pain without the addictive properties that have fueled the deadly crisis sweeping America. Researchers at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine have pinpointed the structure which activate receptors in opioids …
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply