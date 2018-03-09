Revealed: The 50 most dangerous cities in the world

Revealed: The 50 most dangerous cities in the world South and Central America dominate a list of the most violent cities on earth, with the United States and South Africa also making an appearance. … That decline is reflected in the nationwide homicide rate which hit a record 29,000 last year, topping the previous peak at the height of the country’s drug …

How a new type of broker aims to save black families Cultural brokers are confronting statistics showing that African-American children in Sacramento County are nine times more likely than children of all other ethnic groups to be killed as a result of abuse or neglect. Those neglect cases include instances where parents, debilitated by drug addictions, are …

Is It Too Rational for Americans? Facts, of course, show otherwise as research shows children raised in dysfunction often lack the skills to succeed in the modern era or have developed habits of thinking and behaving that leads to mental illness and substance abuse and under achieving. Not always but with a higher statistical average …

North Jersey students ‘Shout Down’ drug abuse “Promoting a drug-free lifestyle is one of the most important things to do in high school because it’s easy to get tempted, to get pressured, to fall down a hole,” he told NorthJersey.com. Tiffany Enemuo, a 14-year-old freshman at the American Christian School in Wharton, and a resident of Jefferson …

