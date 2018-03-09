Turns out new technology did solve our dependence on foreign oil

Turns out new technology did solve our dependence on foreign oil During his 2006 “addicted to oil” State of the Union address, President George W. Bush bemoaned imports from unstable parts of the world and called for replacing 75 percent of Middle East oil imports by 2025. Well, in 2017, the U.S. imported approximately half as much oil from the Persian Gulf as it did …

Heroin in Philadelphia And most crucially, says Susan Sherman at Johns Hopkins University, one of the authors of a report on the costs and benefits of such sites, they connect people to recovery. Between 2003 and 2006 46% of drug users at Vancouver’s Insite, North America’s first legal safe-injection site, entered rehab.

The death of Edmonton’s ‘Piano Man’, whose street performance was heard around the world Alcoholism and addiction had claimed lives in their family, he said, and at times it seemed that just when the family had healed from one tragedy another one presented itself. … Their family — which is part of the Cree tribe in Canada, one of the largest First Nations in North America — just picked it up.

The Opioid Crisis Is Surging In Black, Urban Communities That experience taught him many lessons, including the need to address patients’ overall health, not just their addiction. He also learned about the effects of incarceration on drug addiction — many addicts cycle in and out of prison, he says. His patient population is largely made up of African-American, …

