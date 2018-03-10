The Great Labor Crunch

The Great Labor Crunch The crunch threatens to stall America’s economic engine: Oil and gas stay in the ground because there aren’t enough workers to extract it; homes aren’t built … Millions of people have dropped out of the workforce, owing to factors such as disability, opioid addiction, and prison records that make it hard to …

See all stories on this topic

Bride Price, Divorce, and Leadership in African Families The Rakwena’s reported that African data are consistent with that of Europe and North America with respect to the generally negative impact of divorce in … Ruguri, is to put away foreign gods, including pride, jealously, anger, blame, lack of forgiveness, hatred, backbiting, and technology addiction.

See all stories on this topic

Gambling addiction concerns over a new casino in Chatham-Kent OLG Senior Manager of Media Relations, Tony Bitonti, says Ontario has the best funded responsible gambling program in North America. In a statement to CTV News, Bitonti says Ontario spent $58-million last year – including $38-million with the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care on treatment, …

See all stories on this topic

The style issue: the cover girl and designer ripping up the rule book Adwoa Aboah is the British supermodel who talks about addiction and depression. Stuart … “I like to run a tight ship,” says Stuart Vevers, the Yorkshire-born creative director of the American brand. … He is all twinkly eyes, professionally perfect complexion and straight, white, American-looking teeth.

See all stories on this topic