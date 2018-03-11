The Latest: Trump urges support for GOP House candidate

The Latest: Trump urges support for GOP House candidate President Donald Trump is calling for harsh punishments for drug dealers, including potentially the death penalty. Trump says countries like Singapore have fewer issues with drug addiction because of how much more harshly they punish their dealers.

The car’s the scar: photographs of US veterans’ interior lives Casteel’s new book, American Interiors, is a compelling indictment of the way in which US war veterans, the wounded and the war-weary, are often treated on their return to the homeland that demanded that sacrifice of them. What is audacious about Casteel’s approach is that there are no portraits of …

What the Krebs Opioid Study Didn’t Find A recent opioid study published in the Journal Of the American Medical Association (JAMA) evaluated pain management in patients with hip and knee … a year did not develop signs of opioid misuse, abuse or addiction, and did not develop opioid-induced hyperalgesia – a heightened sensitivity to pain.

‘Shamed’ Aussie’s incredible transformation Mr Richmond’s passion for travel all began at the age of 17, when he joined the army after spending his youth on various cattle stations around the Northern Territory. Years later on the streets of London he found himself caught up in a soulless world of drug and alcohol addiction.

