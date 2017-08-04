 Skip to content

Trump called New Hampshire a “drug-infested den.” What do Republicans in the state think about …

Published by chris24 on August 4, 2017
Trump called New Hampshire a “drug-infested den. … Depending on who you ask in the state, the drug issue is either a problem being … “With approximately 142 Americans dying every day, America is enduring a death toll equal to …
While Sessions launches new opioid task force, local response lags behind

We must create a culture that’s hostile to drug abuse.” … These US attorneys will coordinate investigations and task forces with the FBI, Drug … to accommodate the upwards of 150,000 opioid addicts estimated to be on the streets of …
New Hampshire wants Trump to apologize for drug den remark

New Hampshire wants Trump to apologize for drug den remark … pay for the wall along the southern U.S. border that Trump promised during his campaign. … Use the ‘Report’ link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
