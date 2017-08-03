'We Have To Change The Culture': Acting Head Of DEA On Fighting The Opioid Epidemic

‘We Have To Change The Culture’: Acting Head Of DEA On Fighting The Opioid Epidemic President Trump’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the … Americans dying every day, America is enduring a death toll equal to Sept.

Should The Opioid Crisis Be Declared A National Emergency? A White House commission released a report this week on America’s opioid crisis with an urgent recommendation — that President Trump declare it a …

Life on the Road We then made our way north to Srinagar, the capital of conflict-ridden …. He tells us that a driver addicted to bhukki can’t possibly drive without it and …

FDA Announces Plan to Lower Nicotine in Cigarettes to Non-Addictive Levels The FDA has announced a new comprehensive plan for tobacco and nicotine regulation designed to serve as a road map to better protect American children and reduce tobacco-related disease and death.

