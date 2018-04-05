US surgeon general urges more Americans to carry overdose antidote

Dr Adams … Vancover police posted this photo to social media to highlight the opioid crisis across the North America.

Tired of the Smithsonian? These small, quirky museums are worth a visit. The Drug Enforcement Administration was formed in 1973, but the history of drugs and drug abuse in America stretches back to the days when opiates were commonly used in children’s medicine and cocaine gave Coca-Cola its kick. That’s the story the DEA Museum tells, inside an anonymous office …

Addicted to heroin, young mom begged hospital to help her and her baby girl After the birth, social worker Traci Schank arranged for Swartz to go to Volunteers of America’s Fresh Start Recovery Center, which provides residential addiction treatment for pregnant women and mothers with young children. The treatment program has been a godsend for Swartz, who lives with other …

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on … The testing menu for drugs of abuse is used to monitor both illicit and prescription drugs in cases of suspected abuse. It includes tests used to monitor and treat opioid addiction and those used to check levels of pain medication. “This new agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific will help us meet …

