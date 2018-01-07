 Skip to content

Whitcomb: Fire and Ice; A City for the 'Middle Class'? Demeaning the FBI; Bike-Friendly URI

Published by chris24 on January 7, 2018
Whitcomb: Fire and Ice; A City for the ‘Middle Class’? Demeaning the FBI; Bike-Friendly URI

The current mayor said Mr. Menino “put us on the world stage as a national leader in healthcare, education, innovation, and the nitty-gritty of executing … the Long Island Bridge and create on the Boston Harbor island a campus focused on substance-abuse treatment and especially on the opioid crisis.
See all stories on this topic

Edinburg author gaining notoriety

Reagan was motivated to study sociology after taking an intern course at the then-University of Texas Pan-American, but her involvement in the field goes back even further. Before graduating from the University of North Louisiana, Reagan worked as a substance abuse counselor for adolescents.
See all stories on this topic

Could Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) See a Reversal After Breaking Its 52 …

Comm Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 5,441 shares. … cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist …
See all stories on this topic

Here’s how analysts see AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) after this past week.

Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 6,646 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & owns 1.04 million shares or … AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. The company has market cap of $218.87 …
See all stories on this topic

Fear The Walking K2 Dead

Have we reached peak K2 usage, the synthetic drug that was once and I suppose still marketed as giving a marijuana like high. I hope this video clip taken by a shocked onlooker, will warn others to stay away from experimenting with this drug in hopes of obtaining a pleasant buzz. The reporter from Inside Edition mentions it as a “bad batch” of K2.  I wonder if their is such  thing
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply